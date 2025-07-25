Police QRT to boost security at Allahabad University

Security at Allahabad University (AU) is set to be significantly strengthened amid concerns over potential terror threats. Allahabad University campus (File photo)

A coordinated strategy has been developed between university officials and the district police in response to directives from the Union Ministry of Education issued to all central higher education institutions, said AU officials.

As part of the enhanced security protocol taken following a meeting between the AU officials and the Prayagraj police on Wednesday, a Quick Response Team (QRT) will be deployed on the campus, ready to act immediately in case of any emergency. Regular discussions are ongoing between university administration and law enforcement to fine-tune the safety measures, they added.

AU PRO Prof Jaya Kapoor confirmed receipt of a letter from the union ministry of education in this regard. “Appropriate steps for better security are being taken as needed in wake of the letter,” she said.

Confirming the developments, AU proctor Prof Rakesh Kumar Singh said that, until further notice, carrying a valid university ID has been made mandatory for all faculty members, staff, and students.

Officials and employees will be required to present their ID cards not only when entering university buildings but also upon request by security personnel during their time on the premises. Security has been intensified at all entry gates, he maintained.

On Thursday, the Proctorial Board conducted strict ID checks for everyone entering or exiting the campus. Additionally, the number of CCTV cameras is being increased to monitor any suspicious activity, shared the proctor.

The university has requested agencies undertaking various construction works to also issue ID cards to all staff and casual labourers involved in work inside the varsity campus.

Notably, intelligence inputs from central security agencies have warned that terrorist organisations could carry out attacks with the help of local supporters.

Acting on this information, the union Ministry of Education has issued a formal letter dated July 14 instructing all centrally funded higher education institutions (CFHEIs) to fortify their security arrangements.

The four-page missive sent to vice-chancellors and heads of all CFHEIs by joint secretary SE Rizvi has two-pages listing just the “Do’s and Don’t” in terms of physical, cyber, social media, general and telecommunication security that the institutions need to ensure, said officials.