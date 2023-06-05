Police recover huge cache of weapons after confession by Atiq’s henchman

PRAYAGRAJ The Kaushambi police unit has recovered a huge cache of firearms, ammunition, and crude bombs in Bhakhanda village. The recovery was made after a confession by Abdul Kavi, the henchmen of slain mafioso-politician Atiq Ahmed. Explosive experts had to be called to defuse the crude bombs. (HT Photo)

A fresh case under Arms Act has been registered against Abdul Kavi after the recovery, said police officials. Wanted in 2005 murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, Abdul Kavi was in the CBI’s wanted list for 18 years.

On April 5, Abdul Kavi surrendered before the CBI court in Lucknow. Kavi also had an FIR registered against him for assaulting a witness in Raju Pal’s murder Omprakash. Further, he has another case of Arms Act lodged against him. This was filed following the recovery of firearms and ammunition from his home during a police raid on March 3.

On Sunday, Saraiakil police took two days remand of Abdul Kavi and brought him to Kaushambi for questioning. On his confession, SP Kaushambi Brajesh Kumar Srivastava said that police reached Bhakhanda village and dug a spot close to his house. Cops found 20 country-made firearms (desi katta), a revolver, 88 cartridges, and 25 crude bombs.

Explosive experts had to be called to defuse the crude bombs. Another FIR has been registered against him at Pipri police station after recovery of firearms, Srivastava added.

During interrogation, Abdul Kavi has also revealed the names of those people who gave him shelter while he was absconding, said police. Moreover, police have also received inputs about persons involved in the conspiracy of Umesh Pal’s murder.

