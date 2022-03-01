Police register FIR in Prayagraj bomb explosion case, quiz suspects
Kareli police has lodged an FIR in connection with a crude bomb explosion near polling centre at Lekhpal Training school which one person was killed on Sunday afternoon.
The victim Arjun Kol, 21, had died in the explosion and his cousin Sanjay Kol, 21, who too had suffered minor injuries, was detained by police for questioning.
Police said an FIR has been lodged under 3/4 Explosive Act and section 304 of IPC and further investigations were on to verify Sanjay’s claims. Help of CCTV footages and mobile call details is also being taken for investigations, police said.
“Sanjay claimed innocence about the crude bomb which Arjun was carrying with him. He said Arjun told him that some ‘goods’ were to be delivered to someone after which, they will purchase a mobile,” said circle officer Shahganj Satyendra Tiwari.
Pellets and shrapnel were found lodged in the chest of Arjun ‘s body during postmortem examination, police said.
Police officials are inquiring about the person to whom the explosive was to be delivered and where it was to be used. However, police have not found any previous criminal record of Arjun or Sanjay. It is also being investigated if the crude bomb was thrown from somewhere which hit Arjun and claimed his life.
Sanjay and Arjun worked as labourers with a contractor Zuber who was also interrogated. However, Zuber denied any knowledge about the explosive.
Police said Arjun and Sanjay were on different bicycles and were coming towards Mastan Market. They had reached near Lekhpal Training school on the 60 feet road when Arjun fell from the bicycle after which a loud explosion was heard.
Subsequently Arjun was found dead at the spot by police who detained Sanjay for questioning. Preliminary investigations suggest that Arjun was carrying a crude bomb in a bag that was hung on his bicycle’s handle.
The incident caused chaos near the polling centre at Lekhpal Training School where voting for the fifth phase was under way at the time of the incident.
