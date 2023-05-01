Home / Cities / Others / History-sheeter helped Shaista evade arrest: Police

History-sheeter helped Shaista evade arrest: Police

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
May 01, 2023 06:50 PM IST

Police suspect that Mundi Pasi may have provided shelter to Shaista and helped her in dodging police teams.

Police were now looking for a history-sheeter, Mundi Pasi, who allegedly helped Atiq Ahmad’s wife Shaista Parveen in evading arrest.

On Monday, police teams launched a search for Mundi Pasi in Sulem Sarai, Mundera and other localities in Prayagraj’s Dhumanganj area. (Sourced)
On Monday, police teams launched a search for Mundi Pasi in Sulem Sarai, Mundera and other localities in Prayagraj’s Dhumanganj area. (Sourced)

On Monday, police teams launched a search for her in Sulem Sarai, Mundera and other localities in Prayagraj’s Dhumanganj area. They suspected that Mundi Pasi might have provided shelter to Shaista and helped her in dodging police teams.

They said Mundi Pasi was seen with Shaista several times when the latter was canvassing for the post of mayor after joining a political party, which later dropped her in favour of another candidate.

Shaista is an accused in the February 24 murders of lawyer Umesh Pal and two police personnel who were deployed for his security. She has been charged for being part of the conspiracy of the murders and a reward of 50,000 was declared on her arrest, the police said.

Mundi Pasi, a history-sheeter in Dhumanganj, has several criminal cases, including that of murder, lodged against her. She has been on the run for a long time but was operating her gang from Dhumanganj and its adjoining localities.

On Monday, she appeared before some media persons and alleged that she was being framed in the Umesh Pal murder case. She said she had nothing to do with the murders and had no relation with Shaista Parveen. Instead, she claimed that Atiq got his brother killed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
police
police
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 02, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out