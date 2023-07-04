Police set to review list of members in Atiq Ahmed’s gang, verification drive underway

Despite the death of Mafiosi-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his right hand and younger brother Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf, the police will keep a tab on his gang IS-227 and will tighten noose around the gang members that are still active, said police. Slain Mafia-politician Atiq Ahmad and his slain brother Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf (HT FILE PHOTO)

On the instructions of senior officials, police have begun reviewing the list of members of Atiq’s gang.

The updated list may now include the names of Atiq’s wife, sons and other relatives. Moreover, the people whose names came to light as helpers and financers of Atiq will also be added to the list, said a senior police officer.

As per police officials, the name of Atiq’s wife Shaista may be registered in the list as leader of the IS-227 gang while Ashraf’s wife Zainab, Atiq’s sister Ayesha and the names of Atiq’s sons will be added as active members.

It is believed that after the death of Atiq and Ashraf, Shaista has been handling illegal businesses while being on the run. She is in contact with the trusted members of the gang who are helping her dodge the police. Till last year, Atiq’s gang had 122 members, which will now be increased soon.

A senior police official said that all police stations have been asked to carry out verification of gang members included in the list of IS-227.

The police will also remove names of gang members who are dead while keeping a close watch on the activities of other members of the gang, he added.

Moreover, the police will include names of those who have joined Atiq’s gang during the last few years or have been helping Atiq financially. These associates, partners and financers include many white-collared people in Prayagraj, Lucknow, Bareilly, Delhi, Gujrat and other places, police officials maintained.

Besides keeping an eye on members of the Atiq gang, they have also been asked to give regular attendance at police stations. During the last week, police teams are carrying out an intensive verification drive of Atiq’s gang members in Dhumanganj, Kareli, Khuldabad, Cantonment, Shivkuti, Atarsuiya, Puramufti and other areas of Prayagraj, he informed.

Many of Atiq’s gang members are in jail while others are out on bail. Many of them have fled after the police crackdown following the murder of Umesh Pal. The list includes the name of a former Samajwadi Party MLA and another leader.

It is worth mentioning that the IS-227 gang was registered during the BSP regime in 2007. Since then, the list of members has increased following reviews and verifications at regular intervals. Till last year, the list had 122 members. However, police will also remove the names of those who are dead.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON