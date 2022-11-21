Political parties up the ante for urban local bodies poll in Gorakhpur

The formal announcement of dates for urban local bodies elections is yet to be made. However, the release of voters list has set the wheel in motion and the political parties have stepped up their preparation.

Moreover, the proposed reservation for chairman of town areas and corporators for municipal corporation too has added to the concern of strong contenders for tickets in different political parties. It is notable that the state election commission, before every election, rotates the reservation of chairman post based on proportion of the population in the wards.

As such, the prospective candidates have started revising their strategies and are preparing a substitute plan to maintain their hold in respective areas.

Thus, BSP district unit president Jitendra Kumar said the party had made a comprehensive plan to corner the ruling BJP on a number of civic issues including poor sanitation and improper fogging.

District unit president of Samajwadi party Awdhesh Yadav said he had sent a list of 22 contenders for mayor post apart from names of other candidates.

For each 11 town areas, Congress has also expedited its poll related activities. District unit president of the party Nirmala Paswan said that they were waiting for announcement of reservation status before finalising announcement of candidates. She said the municipal corporation election was significant for each political party as their performance in the semifinals before the Lok Sabha elections would set future course of action for them.