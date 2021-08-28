Home / Cities / Others / Poonch man arrested for armed robbery, murder in Mysuru
During his interrogation the accused disclosed his involvement in a case of armed robbery and murder in Mysuru. (AFP)
Poonch man arrested for armed robbery, murder in Mysuru

A man from Poonch, allegedly involved in armed robbery and murder in Mysuru city, was arrested from Surankote, said officials
By HT Correspondent, Jammu
UPDATED ON AUG 28, 2021 11:39 PM IST

A man from Poonch, allegedly involved in armed robbery and murder in Mysuru city, was arrested from Surankote, said officials.

The accused has been identified as Manzoor Ahmed Sheikh, of Surankote in Poonch district.

He was arrested in case FIR number 439/21 under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC registered at Rajouri police station.

“During his interrogation the accused disclosed his involvement in a case of armed robbery and murder in Mysuru. Cash amounting to 46,410 and 234.8gm gold was also recovered from his possession,” said officials.

The accused as verified from the Mysuru police was involved in case FIR number 70/2021 under Sections 394 and 396 of the IPC, Sections 25(1b) and 27(1) of the IAACT at Vidyaranyapuram police station, Mysuru.

“The suspect, along with his associates, had committed an armed robbery at a jewellery shop in Mysuru and during the robbery he had shot a customer present in the shop who died on the spot. The Mysuru police have been informed accordingly,” said officials.

