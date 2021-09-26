Poonch man arrested for killing minor brother-in-law

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday arrested a man, who, they claimed, had killed his minor brother-in-law, in Mendhar sub-division of Poonch district.

A police official said that on June 8, Mohammad Shariq, 14, of Gohlad was found dead in a pond after which inquest proceedings under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure were initiated.

“During the course of investigation, the victim’s parents also expressed their suspicions about foul play and said their son might have been murdered,” he added.

“During investigation, we found that Shariq was murdered by his brother- in- law (sister’s husband) Mohammad Qasim, 30, son of Mohammad Sageer, a resident of Gohlad,” he said.

“The accused Qasim was allegedly having an extra-marital affair, to which Shariq had objected. The young boy had asked Qasim to mend his ways, else he would expose him. Following this, the accused hit him with a blunt object on his head and threw him in a pond,” said the officer.

The accused has been arrested under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.