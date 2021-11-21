Poor got houses under govt housing schemes in Prayagraj: Official

Over 1.22 lakh people got houses in rural areas of the Prayagraj district under the housing schemes of the centre and the state during the past around five years, said officials.

“The Prime Minister’s Awas Yojana (PMAY) is for the poor who have their own land but cannot afford to build a house. Under PMAY, homeless poor families can apply. The benefit of the scheme is for people whose monthly income is less than ₹10,000. A monetary help of ₹1.20 lakh is given to such people under the scheme,” said KK Singh, project director of district rural development authority (DRDA).

The scheme was launched in 2016-17 and so far, 1, 14,189 people have been given houses under this scheme in the district and a budget of over ₹1370 crores has been allotted under it, he added.

21,971 houses were constructed under the scheme in (2016-17), 17,921 in (2017-18), 10,026 in (2018-19), 3,218 in (2019-20), 29791 in (2020-21) and 31,279 in (2021-22).

The Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana started 2018-19. Although under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, homeless of general category can also apply, some conditions have been kept in the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana. Under this, such families are given benefits whose houses have collapsed in any natural disaster. People of backward communities like Vantangia, Musahar, Kol, Sahariya and Tharu caste are also given benefit from this scheme.

So far 8569 people have been given houses under the scheme since 2016-17 in Praygaraj. Each beneficiary is given ₹1.20 lakh for constructing the house. An amount of over ₹102 crore has been spent under this scheme.

In 2018-19, monetary help was provided to people for 253 houses, for 1381 houses in 2019-20, for 2451 houses in 2020-21 and 4484 houses in 2021-22.

Singh informed that such people who have land but do not have house can apply. “After verification by DRDA, registration takes place at the block headquarters and after which priority list is prepared. After the listing, details are sent to the government. After this the budget is released, said Singh.