Poor planning at civil surgeon’s office continues to put people at risk of infection

As the district grapples with the fast-spreading second wave of Covid infections, the health department’s poor planning seems to be putting several healthy persons at risk for infection.

A day after Hindustan Times highlighted how Covid testing and vaccinations were being carried out in close proximity at the civil surgeon’s office, no corrective steps were taken.

Though the health department and civil surgeon’s offices were closed on Wednesday, on account of Ram Navami, residents continued to throng the premises for testing and vaccination.

Some residents complained that they had started queuing up since 8am, which is the official time for the start of vaccinations, but the health professionals did not turn up till about 9am.

Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Civil Lines, said he had arrived at the vaccination unit around 8am but there were no health officials present. He added that the cotton swabs given after administering the vaccine were also seen scattered at the spot. “It was only after a few of us raised the issue that a dustbin was placed to discard cotton swabs. Also, initially people were queuing up at the site haphazardly. We took up the matter with a cop on duty there following which the authorities started issuing tokens,” said Kumar.

Gaurav Kumar, another resident, who was waiting for his turn to get tested, said, “In government offices, it is now mandatory to show a Covid negative report before entering. I have to visit the RTA office so I am getting a test. But there seems to be no one to regulate the crowd here. It is very risky,”

Sunil Kumar, another resident who had turned up for testing, said, “There are so many rooms lying vacant on the premises. But the authorities are still adamant on packing everyone together.”

Civil surgeon Dr Sukhjeevan Kakkar said due caution was taken to avoid mingling of the two groups. The issue will be resolved soon, he said.