Post-poll scenario: Few takers for Gkp admn’s call for clean-up

Less than 20% candidates responded to the call of the district authorities to clean the garbage spread in the grounds of DDU Gorakhpur University after the first phase of civic bodies’ election. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Deputy returning officers and ADM FR Rajesh Kumar Singh had called upon all corporator candidates to help clean the ground on Saturday morning, but the call failed to evoke a good response.

Nearly 412 candidates had contested election in 80 wards of the Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation but fewer than 100 reached university ground and took part in cleaning it.

The ground, where over 200 morning walkers reach daily, was cleaned after the NDRF staff and municipal corporation employees swung into action.

Kumar thanked those who responded to his call and was hopeful that elected corporators would be sincere towards maintaining sanitation in wards.

Abdur Rahman