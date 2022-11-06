Poor roads make Vrindavan Yojana residents question state’s ‘pothole-free’ campaign

LUCKNOW: The pothole-ridden roads of Lucknow’s Vrindavan Yojana raises questions on the state government’s ongoing “pothole-free roads” campaign, say area locals. The condition of roads is especially poor in sectors 4A and 4B of the colony. According to area residents, the dilapidated condition of the road causes inconvenience to commuters and often leads to minor accidents.

“You drive at your own peril on such broken roads. Hundreds of potholes have developed on the roads in the area. We wonder how the “gaddha-mukt sadak abhiyaan” (pothole-free roads campaign) is faring. Despite multiple complaints, no official has turned to even start the process of repairing roads here,” said Manju Rani, a Vrindavan Yojana resident.

Voicing similar concerns, Monalisa Chaudhary, who owns a flat in the Vrindavan Yojana, said, “The situation keeps getting worse here. The condition of roads has deteriorated to an extent where it’s hard for even pedestrians to pass by let alone motorists. Minor accidents have become more frequent than ever. Regardless, municipal officials are not dealing with the issue with the emergency that it calls for.” She added, “While the Vrindavan Yojana was developed by the Awas Vikas, it was later handed over to the Lucknow Municipal Corporation a few years back. Since then, the upkeep of roads has suffered in the area.”

Poor roads often lead to students falling from their bicycles on the way to (and from) schools, said Sonal Mishra, another area resident.

When queried on the issue, Mahesh Chandra Varma, chief engineer of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation, said, “Complaints regarding poor roads in the Vrindavan Yojana were received in the office of zone 8. The roads of the area would be constructed/repaired soon.”