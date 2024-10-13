Power outage, technical glitch halt water supply to Ggm Sector 21

Water supply to Gurugram Sector 21 came to a complete halt on Saturday, causing inconvenience for residents who have been struggling with erratic supply for the past four months. The disruption in supply was allegedly caused due to a technical problem at the Basai Water Treatment Plant for several hours and also compounded by a power outage at the Sector 23 pump house. Gurugram Sector 21 residents are demanding immediate intervention for restoration of water supply. (Representational Image)

Residents, who have been facing similar problems for months, expressed their concerns. “We are forced to store water in buckets daily, knowing that the supply can stop at any moment. This has been going on for four months, and nothing seems to change,” said Rahul Mehta, a resident of Sector 21. “Every time we raise a complaint, we are told it’s a temporary issue, but we’ve heard this far too often.”

The water supply in Sector 21 has been irregular for several months, with frequent disruptions during the night. Earlier reports have indicated that similar issues were caused by interruptions at the Basai Water Treatment Plant and power outages at the Sector 23 pump house. Despite repeated complaints to the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN), and Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), no permanent solution has been implemented.

Responding to the complaints, GMDA spokesperson Neha Sharma said, “If there is any issue about erratic supply, we will ensure it is checked and addressed properly.”

“The authorities just don’t seem to care. It’s always the same excuse—power failure or water stoppage—but nothing changes,” said Ritu Sharma, another resident. “We have sent written complaints, called helplines and even visited offices, but the situation remains as bad as ever.”

According to people familiar with the issue, the water supply disruptions are largely due to the interruptions in operations at the Basai plant and the fact that Sector 21 lies at the tail end of the GMDA water supply network and this area repeatedly faces water shortage, particularly during summer. The local administration had previously assured residents that repairs were underway at Basai plant and that measures would be taken to stabilise the supply, but the recurring breakdowns have left the community sceptical.

“Water is a basic need and it’s unacceptable that we are struggling like this,” added Mehta. “If this continues, the residents will be forced to take matters into their own hands, including protests. We can’t live like this anymore,” he said.

Despite the growing anger among residents, no clear action plan has been communicated by the authorities to resolve the ongoing issue. Residents are now demanding immediate intervention for restoration of water supply.