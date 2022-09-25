Power tariff to go up in Karnataka from Oct 1

Bengaluru: Starting from October 1, residents of the state will have to pay more for electricity as the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) has hiked power tariffs for the second time in six months, citing changes made as part of Fuel Adjustment Charges (FAC).

Consumers in Bengaluru will have to pay an extra 43 paise per unit of electricity as the KERC has accepted the application of Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) to collect the amount as FAC.

According to an order, consumers under the Bescom, which covers Bengaluru city, will have to pay 43 paise extra per unit, while consumers under the Mangalore Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (Mescom) will have to pay 24 paise more.

Consumers of Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (Cescom) will pay 35 paise more per unit. The same rates will be applicable for hose under the Hubballi Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (Hescom) and Gulbarga Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (Gescom).

FAC will be charged on every unit of energy from October 2022 to March 2023. It was announced on Friday that the increased price of coal has led to the revision of costs.

This is the second time in six months that the price per unit of electricity has been revised. Previously, in July, KERC had revised FAC allowing Bescom to collect 31 paise on each unit from July to December. The previous revision had attracted flak from citizens and opposition leaders.

Meanwhile, Bescom has initiated legal action against Puttegowda, who circulated a video on social media saying that Bescom is cheating consumers by charging extra on its bills.

The man had alleged that the company had no authority to collect fixed charges and levy FAC on consumers. In a press release issued on Thursday, Bescom urged its consumers to not pay heed to such baseless and false information.

“The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) has fixed ₹100 for one kilo watt and ₹220 for two kilowatts of electricity as fixed charges. This charge is not imposed on the electricity consumed by the consumers. Even if they do not use electricity, the consumers should pay the fixed charges. The fixed charges are collected to cover the costs of connection, supply, and basic resource management of electricity which is borne by Bescom,” read the statement.