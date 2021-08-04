Power thefts: Prayagraj south under power dept scanner

To check power theft menace in Prayagraj south, power department is planning to launch an intensive drive.

The department believes that as many as 80 per cent people connected with its feeders in the area were either indulging in power theft or deliberately not paying the power dues.

Superintending engineer Ashutosh Srivastava said that an exercise of investigating these feeders had been undertaken by the department and the connections were being checked. Power theft was recently detected in 18 homes of Dariyabad and Khalifa Mandi localities by the power department teams.

He said Kalyani Devi and Chakia were the worst affected areas with as many as 89.43% locals connected to the local feeders were not paying their electricity bills.

Likewise, residents of those getting power through Khusrobagh sub station’s Daiarashah Ajmal feeder were second on the list with 85.93% of the residents either stealing power or not paying the bills closely followed by residents connected to the department’s Arya Kanya college feeder (85.77%) at third spot, officials said citing departmental records.

The power department has identified 40 such feeders of Kalyani Devi, Karelabagh, Naini and Rambagh areas where substantial power was being consumed but the department was failing to get the due revenue.

Officials said that now an extensive metre reading exercise was being undertaken in these areas with police protection as in most of these places, the power department teams had to face opposition and even threats from locals.

Officials also said that recently when the power department team reached Khalifa mandi to read the metres, they were refused entry inside the homes by the locals, which finally forced the sub-divisional officer of Khusrobagh to seek police help and undertake the task.