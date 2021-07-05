PPCB engineer shifted for taking 15 lakh in bribe; faces inquiry

Patiala Principal secretary of the department of science, technology and environment on Monday transferred, with immediate effect, a senior environmental engineer of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), for alleged corruption. The official, Sandeep Behl, will also face an inquiry, with immediate withdrawal of work allocated to him.

Ludhiana-based industrialists had submitted an affidavit detailing his alleged corrupt ways to the department on June 22. Behl was accused of collecting bribe of ₹15 lakh from a Ludhiana-based Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), Bahadur Ke Textile and Knitwear Association, for clearing the operations of Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) in the district. An SPV is a designated business body that raises funds for an enterprise and aids in smoother procedures. Industrialists had also accused him of demanding another ₹3 lakh per month.

“An inquiry has been ordered, which will take some time. Meanwhile, all administrative powers allocated to him are withdrawn with immediate effect. He has been directed to report at the state headquarters in Patiala,” Verma’s order states.

In its complaint, the SPV alleged, “We had been receiving continuous threats from Behl for a lump sum amount to be given to him for clearance of CETP operations. We collected ₹15 lakh among ourselves. His driver collected the bribe from us on May 26.”

It added that such blatant graft in a prestigious project, meant for a cleaner environment was shameful. “It is a dream initiative of not only for the company, but is also one of the most prestigious environment projects of Punjab government. Both the Centre and the state contribute to the establishment of the CETP,” the complaint said, adding that the CETP’s trial run was completed on June 30, 2020.

PPCB chairman SS Marwaha said the matter was being dealt within the government. “The official has been shifted and inquiry will be carried out at government level,” Marwaha said. An official said that CETPs were inspected some time ago, when the matter came to the fore. “Once the problem became clear, industrialists lodged a formal complaint with the department,” he added.