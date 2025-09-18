Pratapgarh house robbed, Woman held hostage

: A group of thieves broke into a house in Mahkani Khuntaghat village, under Kotwali Dehat police station in Pratapgarh, on Tuesday night and stole jewellery and cash worth over ₹10 lakh. The robbers also took a woman hostage, tied her hands and feet, and gagged her when she woke up and caught them in the act. Around midnight, Usha stepped out briefly and returned to her room. A little later, she heard some noise and saw a group of men inside the house (For representation only)

According to reports, the house belongs to Pramod Kumar Saroj, who works as a truck driver along with his brother. On the night of the incident, Pramod’s wife Usha was sleeping inside the house with her daughter Ruby. Other family members, including two brothers-in-law, their mother, and two nephews, were sleeping outside in the veranda.

Around midnight, Usha stepped out briefly and returned to her room. A little later, she heard some noise and saw a group of men inside the house. As she got up, the thieves tried to stab her, then gagged her with a cloth and tied her hands and feet behind her back. She was held down while the others looted the house.

The robbers stole around ₹25,000 in cash and jewellery worth roughly ₹10 lakh. The next morning, Usha’s brother-in-law noticed the door was open and went inside. Police officers, including SHO Vijaykant Satyarthi from Kotwali Dehat, arrived at the scene soon after being informed and began an investigation. Police believe the thieves used some kind of intoxicating spray to keep the family members sleeping outside from waking up. A case has been registered, and police are searching for the culprits