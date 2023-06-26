Prayagraj: 15 pilgrims injured as bus overturns in trans-Ganga area

At least 15 people were injured when a bus carrying devotees overturned under the Tharwai police station in the trans-Ganga area of the district on Monday afternoon. The devotees were returning to their native village after visiting Padila Mahadev temple. The overturned bus at the accident spot (HT PHOTO)

According to reports, the devotees from Tiwaripur village had come to Padila Mahadev temple to offer ‘nishan’ which was to be taken back to the house of one Somnath Vishwakarma. The devotees were returning in the bus which overturned near the railway culvert at Jaitwardih village.

Tharwai police reached the spot and rescued the devotees with the help of locals. At least 15 people received injuries in the incident and were admitted to the hospital for treatment. Police officials said that the incident took place after the driver lost control of the steering wheel.