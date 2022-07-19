Prayagraj: 533 differently-abled girl students of govt primary schools to get stipend

A stipend of ₹2,000 each will be given to 533 differently-abled girls studying in government-run primary and upper primary schools of the district. These students will get ₹200 per month for a maximum period of 10 months.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Prayagraj Praveen Kumar Tiwari and district coordinator, inclusive education, Shraddha Gobrele have issued instructions to all the block education officers (BEOs) in this regard, informed a senior basic education department official.

The BEOs have also been asked to send the list of beneficiaries by July 25, they added.

“Stipend is to be given to the differently-abled girls enrolled in government-run primary and upper primary schools for the purpose of motivating and encouraging them for education. The stipend is aimed at increasing the attendance of girls with disabilities in schools in addition to improving their education quality and empowerment under the inclusive education plan,” said the BSA while confirming the development.

An essential criterion for stipend is that the beneficiary needs to have a minimum of 60% attendance for which average attendance of May and July would be taken into consideration, he said.

The headmasters of the schools will send the proposals for the stipend after due approval of the respective school management committees to the block education officers in this regard, BSA added.

The eligible applicants will be required to have disability certificates duly issued by a competent medical officer. The final selection of beneficiaries will be done by a five-member district-level committee headed by the DM.

“Stipend would be paid only after due scrutiny and recommendation of the list by the district-level committee and approval of the district magistrate and would get transferred directly in to their bank accounts,” the BSA said.

These students would also be getting ₹6000 per month as escort allowance to meet expenses of an individual needed to escort them to schools and back home owing to their disabilities.