Prayagraj: Auto driver shot at by employer

An auto driver was allegedly shot at by his employer in Rajruppur locality under Dhumanganj police station area of Prayagraj on Sunday night. The auto driver was admitted to SRN hospital by police in a critical condition and a search had been launched to arrest the accused, said police officials.

According to reports, the auto driver Umesh Pasi (36), a resident of Jairampur area, told police that he used to drive the autorickshaw owned by Pravesh Tiwari of Jayantipur. Pravesh had asked him to transport some goods to a place on Sunday, but he refused as he had to visit his in-law’s house.

Umesh alleged that on Sunday night Pravesh called him near his house in Rajruppur and shot at him in the stomach. He fled the spot when locals rushed there. Dhumanganj police reached the spot and admitted him to SRN hospital in a critical condition.

SP (City) Dinesh Kumar Singh, who also reached the spot later, carried out investigations. He said that an FIR had been lodged on the basis of the complaint given by the auto driver. Raids were being carried to arrest the accused, he added.