Prayagraj: Bizarre complaints flood Jansunwai platform
“Sahib meri biwi mujhe marti hai. Aap bulakar samjha dijiye.”
(Sir, my wife beats me up. Please call her for counselling.)
Funny as it may sound, this and many more such bizarre complaints are being tackled by the cops on a regular basis at ‘jansunwai’ — the grievance redressal platform set up by the state government in UP district here.
No wonder, apart from tackling regular complaints, the Prayagraj cops are compelled to play the role of ‘agony aunts’ these days.
“Sahib meri biwi mujhe marti hai. Aap bulakar samjha dijiye (Sir, my wife beats me up. Please call her for counselling) says a 43-year-old man of Phaphamau area of Prayagraj at the ‘Jansunwai’ on Monday. “She leaves home and returns after many days without informing me. She calls the police when I object to her behaviour and even beats me up and my old father,” says the man while alleging that his wife is having an affair with a homeguard, who is a driver of dial-112 vehicle.
The couple has three children.
“Howsoever bizarre, we attend to each complaint rather seriously,” said ADG Zone Prem Prakash, who holds public hearings on a regular basis.
Like in this case, taking immediate action on the emotional appeal of the man, the ADG immediately issued instructions to remove the homeguard from the dial-112 duty besides instructing the local cops to take appropriate action and counsel the couple.
Another such complaint from a 45-year-old man says, “Sir meri wife ne mera ghar railway station bana diya, wo mujhe khilona samajhti hai. (Sir, my wife considers our house as a railway station and she treats me like a toy).”
The victim says his wife has implicated him and his kin in a fake case of dowry and is now living life in a carefree manner, caring a hoot about the family.
“We can’t say anything to her as she threatens us with police action,” rues the man, while projecting himself as a victim of harassment.
Though moved by his plight, ADG zone advised the man to talk to his wife, and get her counselled at mediation centre.
In another case, a woman has charged her neighbours of killing her ailing mother because the duo used to feed stray dogs.
Seeking justice, she alleged her neighbours were still harassing her.
In an earlier public meeting, a 25-year-old student had approached the ADG with complaint that her husband who is a police constable, was having an affair with a woman constable, who has lodged a fake case against her and her father.
The woman has requested the ADG to transfer the woman constable to another place — which is far away from the place of posting of her husband.
Acting on her complaint, the ADG issued instructions to transfer the woman constable to riot control unit in Pratapgarh and ordered investigations in the case.
“The idea is to ensure that complainants return satisfied. Sometimes we counsel, sometimes we take ‘out of the box’ measures to solve the dispute,” said the ADG.
