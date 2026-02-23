Prayagraj: Class 12 student hangs self hours before maths exam

About seven hours before the UP Board intermediate mathematics examination on Monday, a 16-year-old student died by suicide in the Dhoomanganj police station area of Prayagraj. Earlier that morning, he had called a close friend and expressed fear of failing the Mathematics paper. No suicide note was found in his room. SHO of Dhoomanganj police station Rajesh Upadhyay said the body was handed over to the family after postmortem. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

According to reports, the deceased was a class 12 student who had earlier topped his school in high school and had been felicitated for his academic performance.

Family members said the deceased was studious and aimed to top the school again in intermediate. However, he was reportedly anxious about the mathematics exam. Around 5.30 am on Monday, he called a friend, expressing fear of failing and stated that he was unprepared. Despite his friend’s reassurance, he was found hanging in his room around 7 am.

When his mother went to wake him around 7 am, she found the room locked from inside. After getting no response, the family broke a window pane and saw him hanging. They forced the door open, brought him down, and rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Station house officer (SHO) of Dhoomanganj police station Rajesh Upadhyay said the body was handed over to the family after postmortem. Initial findings suggest that the boy died by suicide due to exam-related stress.