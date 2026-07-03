‘Carry 20,000 TBH, confirmed return tickets’: India issues 11-point travel advisory for Thailand travelers

The Indian Embassy in Thailand has issued an eleven-point travel advisory for those visiting the country amid tightening of the latter's 60 day visa-free policy back in May 2026. The advisory lists a set of reminders and measures for travellers to keep in mind in order to ensure smooth operations. The Indian Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand issues a list of travel advisory guidelines for Indians following the latter's decision to scrap its 60-day visa-free policy (Representational/ Getty Images)

As per the Embassy's advisory, visitors are required to carry a valid passport with at least six months of additional validity from the date of arrival. Visitors are also required to ensure that they have confirmed return tickets, hotel bookings, an appropriate travel visa along with clear travel plans and itineraries before flying in.

According to the advisory, travellers are required to fill up the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC), open to access up to 72 hours before arrival and are advised to keep their individual travel documents for each member of the group ready before heading to the immigration counter upon arrival.

Also Read I Why PM Modi referred to Japanese PM Takaichi as his ‘little sister’

Those wishing to avail the Visa waiver facility (VOA) must carry at least THB 20,000 per passenger in cash. The facility is advisably only open to those who don't already have a job offer in hand. Those who are merely transiting through Thailand are required to keep all relevant papers along with the required visa for the final destination country in their possession.