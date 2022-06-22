Prayagraj cops intensify social media vigil, expert team monitoring content
Prayagraj police have intensified their vigil on social media and are monitoring all posts with ‘objectionable content.’
This follows the violence that happened in Atala area against remarks made by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma as well as arson that took place in protest against the government’s newly launched Agnipath scheme.
SSP Ajay Kumar said a 72-member team of professionals is doing monitoring social media content round the clock. He said media accounts of suspects making objectionable posts were being scanned intensively and action is being initiated against those posting objectionable content and posts.
“Social media users have been advised to refrain from making objectionable posts and comments as it may land them in trouble. People should stay away from rumours that are often circulated through social media platforms,” he added.
Many cases have been registered at different police stations across the district over the last ten days. These mostly include objectionable posts and comments on social media. Around a dozen persons including a woman teacher of a private school have been arrested. Besides IT Act, police have also charged the accused for hurting religious sentiments.
On June 12, Ghoorpur police lodged an FIR against Azra Fatima, a teacher of a local private school and arrested her after she made posted objectionable content on her social media count targeting a particular religion. Her post went viral and police lodged an FIR against her under 67 IT Act and for hurting religious sentiments. Azra, a resident of Amreha village, lost her school job following her arrest.
About eight cases for objectionable posts on social media have been registered at different police stations of the district since June 12.
On June 18, Kaundhiara police lodged an FIR under IT Act and other sections of IPC and arrested Mohd Tayyab, Mohd Naushad, Sartaj Alam and Saleem Ahmad. On June 19 Kaif Khan and Mohd Adil were arrested for making objectionable comments and hurting religious sentiments. Sarai Mamrez police also arrested two persons, Abhishek Kumar Yadav and Vakil Ahmad for the same reason.
