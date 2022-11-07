Prayagraj: CRPF personnel, 4 others held for demanding extortion, firing

The Shivkuti police arrested four persons including a central reserve police force (CRPF) personnel who opened fire in Mehendauri area here on Saturday night, and created terror. A report will also be forwarded to the district administration for cancellation of gun license of the CRPF personnel, police said.

According to reports, a resident of Mehendauri area, Nadeem Ahmad lodged an FIR against CRPF personnel Mohd Tariq, his brother Faisal and relatives Asaad, Bachhe and others for demanding extortion, assault and attempt to murder.

In his complaint given to police, Nadeem said that Tariq reached his shop in an inebriated state on Saturday night and demanded ₹20,000 as extortion money. He was enraged when Nadeem refused to give money and assaulted him. Later, Tariq and his kin returned to the spot with a licensed rifle.

Tariq opened fire on Nadeem with an intention of killing him. They fled the spot when locals rushed to the spot. Police scanned CCTV footages in which Tariq was spotted firing with his rifle.

SHO of Shivkuti police station Manish Tripathi said four including the CRPF personnel have been arrested in this connection.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a 60-year-old labourer was stabbed to death by unidentified miscreants under Naini police station area of the trans-Yamuna area. The body of the labourer was found in the bushes near Tenduawan village late Saturday night. The body has been sent to mortuary and further investigations are on into the case, police said.

According to reports, the deceased has been identified as Nandlal Bhartiya, 60, resident of Nibi village, who was a labourer. On Saturday, some persons spotted a body lying in bushes near Tenduawan village and informed police.

Circle officer Karachhana Ajeet Singh Chauhan reached the spot and carried out investigations. The body was later identified as that of Nandlal. His kin also reached the spot and informed police that Nandlal has left home for the city for work. He usually used to return home by evening. The body has deep injury marks inflicted with sharp-edged weapon, police said.

CO Ajeet Singh Chauhan said circumstances suggest that the aged man has been stabbed to death. Further investigation is on into the incident, he added.