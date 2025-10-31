Prayagraj Development Authority revises Navprayag plan after Yamuna floods hit proposed township land

The Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) is once again revising its proposed Navprayag township plan, which has remained stalled due to environmental challenges. A major portion of the land earmarked for the township, located along the banks of the Yamuna, was submerged by floods again this year. The Allahabad High Court in the Re Ganga pollution case had ordered a ban on construction within 500 meters area of the Highest Flood Level. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The township proposed to come up in 40 hectare land owned by Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA), is located in a flood-prone area along the banks of the Yamuna. However, since the project is included in the Master Plan 2031, PDA officials are making concerted efforts to find a viable way to utilize the land.

According to chief engineer of the development authority, Kaushlendra Chaudhary, the township could not come up owing to various environmental restrictions but this time the planning committee was taking every aspect into consideration before finalising the construction plan of the area.

“We will take all guidelines of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) into consideration before finalising the construction plan of the township. Residential and commercial areas besides a sporting facility would form major components of the project,” he added.

It may be mentioned that another private construction firm which came up with a waterfront city project in the same area in 2011 had faced legal hassles owing to environmental concerns. The Allahabad High Court in the Re Ganga pollution case had ordered a ban on construction within 500 meters area of the Highest Flood Level (HFL).

However, the PDA is once again planning to go ahead with construction of residential and commercial complexes in flood plains which were largely submerged in flood water this year also.