Prayagraj Development Authority to hold ‘Map Day’ every Thursday; seal illegal constructions

To check illegal constructions, the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) has decided to hold ‘Map Day’ every Thursday to resolve issues related to approval of maps for both domestic and commercial buildings as well as taking action against unauthorised construction. (Pic for representation only)

The development authority has announced that owners of the buildings already constructed without an approved map besides those wishing to construct new buildings, both of domestic and commercial nature, could apply for the same in the office of the authority on every Thursday.

Residents having queries in applying or making of building construction map could contact the office in person or apply online on the Map Day organised every Thursday by Map Technical Committee, in the PDA office.

Meanwhile, the PDA has also prepared a list of buildings constructed without an approved construction map in different localities of the city, divided into six zones.

As per zonal officer Suraj Singh Patel, a list of buildings constructed illegally without a sanctioned map of the development authority had been prepared in different zones.

“We sealed 10 such illegal constructions in Zone – I of the authority in Rasulpur, Pura Mufti, Gyasuddinpur and other localities on Thursday. Everyday sealing of such illegally constructed buildings is being carried out under relevant sections of Uttar Pradesh Town Planning and Development Act 1973,” he said.

It may be mentioned that secretary PDA Ajit Kumar Singh had recently issued directives for sealing illegally constructed buildings and preparing a zone-wise list of such constructions.

Residents whose buildings had already been sealed will have to follow prescribed rules including making of a map, ensuring fulfilment of minimum criteria including a no-objection certificate from fire department, etc before getting their buildings released from the authority.