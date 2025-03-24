Prayagraj faces groundwater crisis: City over-exploited, two blocks critical

Sangam city is grappling with a severe groundwater crisis, with excessive extraction pushing many areas to critical levels. For representation only

According to the report by the Ground Water Department, of the total 23 development blocks in Prayagraj, two are categorized as ‘critical,’ while eight fall under the ‘semi-critical’ category due to excessive exploitation of underground water. The city itself has been marked as ‘over-exploited.’

The two blocks in the district placed in the ‘critical’ category are Chaka and Sahaso, while the eight blocks classified as ‘semi-critical’ include Bahadurpur, Kaudihar, Saidabad, Mauaima, Phulpur, Pratappur, Shringverpur Dham and Dhanupur.

According to Ravikant, in charge of the Ground Water Department in the district, excessive groundwater extraction without proportionate replenishment has led to a decline in groundwater levels across the city and in 10 development blocks.

Observations from the Ground Water Department over the past few years indicate a worrying trend. In 2020, before the monsoon, the water level near Tej Bahadur Sapru Hospital was recorded at 15.65 meters below sea level, which further declined to 18.65 meters post-monsoon. In 2021, the level was 20.50 meters before the monsoon and improved to 17.25 meters afterward.

Similarly, in 2022, the water level was measured at 19.20 meters before the monsoon, improving slightly to 18 meters post-monsoon. However, in 2023, the level dropped from 20.35 meters before the monsoon to 20.50 meters post-monsoon. In 2024, the pre-monsoon level of 22.20 meters improved to 20.60 meters post-monsoon.

As per established standards, if up to 70% of recharged groundwater is used in an area, it is considered ‘normal.’ Consumption between 70% and 90% classifies the area as ‘semi-critical,’ while usage between 90% and 100% places it in the ‘critical’ category. If groundwater usage exceeds 100% of the annual recharge, the area is deemed ‘over-exploited.’

In Prayagraj, groundwater exploitation in urban areas has surpassed 100%, placing the city in the ‘over-exploited’ category. In Chaka and Sahaso development blocks, groundwater usage is assessed between 90% and 100% of the recharge, marking them as ‘critical.’ The remaining eight blocks, where 70% to 90% of recharged water is consumed annually, are classified as ‘semi-critical.’

At present, only 285 residents and commercial building owners, including businessmen and industrialists, have installed rainwater harvesting systems in the district.