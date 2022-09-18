Prayagraj: FIR against teachers, principal for beating girl student in school

An FIR has been registered against two teachers and the principal of a play school in the Jhalwa area under the Dhoomanganj police station of the district on Friday, police informed.

The daughter of a resident of Chandrabhanpur village under the Pipri police station area is a class 1 student in the school. As per the police complaint submitted by the girl’s father, his daughter was crying a lot when she returned from school at 1.30pm on Friday. On being asked, she told her parents that the teachers of the school had allegedly punched, slapped, and canned her on the legs and waist. She was allegedly also made to hold her ears and do sit-ups a hundred times in front of all the children.

The father in the police complaint also alleged that when he reached the school with a complaint after hearing her daughter’s narration of the events, the teacher and the principal abused him and even threatened to ruin the future of the child before getting him to leave the school.

In this case, a named FIR has been registered against two teachers and the unnamed principal of the school under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Dhumanganj police station, police said.

“The FIR has been registered on the complaint of the child’s father and an investigation is underway. We have spoken to the school principal and the two teachers and their statements will be recorded soon,” said SHO of Dhumanganj police station Rajesh Maurya.