Prayagraj gets its first advanced veterinary polyclinic for cattle

In a significant move to boost animal welfare in Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj is set to receive its first advanced veterinary polyclinic for cattle. Chief veterinary officer (CVO) Dr SN Yadav confirmed that the polyclinic, located in Kanti village in the trans-Yamuna area—about 30 km from Sangam city—has been completed and is expected to become fully operational by August. Prayagraj’s first advanced veterinary polyclinic for cattle (HT PHOTO)

As part of the state’s efforts to improve care for both stray and domestic cattle, modern veterinary centres and cow shelters are being set up across the region.

Built at a cost of over ₹9 crore, the facility will provide modern services including x-rays, ultrasound, an operation theatre, and pathology testing, for the cattle. “This is a significant step in upgrading veterinary infrastructure in the district,” Dr Yadav said.

The polyclinic will be manned round-the-clock by veterinary specialists with postgraduate qualifications to ensure high-quality care at all times. Highlighting the state government’s focus on animal health, Dr Yadav added that the total number of veterinary centers in the district has now risen to 50, including this newly-constructed facility.

To further improve emergency response, a toll-free helpline—1962—has been launched, enabling cattle owners to seek immediate assistance, he added.

Additionally, 13 mobile veterinary units are now operational across the district, offering 24x7 on-site medical services.

The district also boasts 97 Gau Sewa Kendras (cow service centers), which conduct regular vaccination drives against diseases such as Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) and Brucellosis, as part of a wider statewide initiative, the CVO added.