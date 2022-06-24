Prayagraj: Inaugural Bharat Gaurav train to arrive in Sangam city on June 26
Inaugural Bharat Gaurav train, which connects Ramayana circuit destinations in India and Nepal, would be arriving in Sangam city on the night of June 26, informed North Central Railway (NCR) officials.
The train is carrying around 550 tourists. After departing from Delhi’s Safdarjung railway on June 21, the train arrived at Janakpur Dham, Nepal on June 23. The Indian government launched this initiative to connect all of the major locations associated with Lord Ram and Sita and create the Ramayana Circuit.
For the first time, it visited Janakpur of Nepal in addition to other popular destinations such as Ayodhya, Nandigram, Sitamarhi, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Panchvati (Nasik), Hampi, Rameshwaram, and Bhadrachalam, informed chief regional manager, IRCTC, Ajit Kumar Sinha.
In its 18-day journey, the train would be reaching Varanasi on June 25 and during their stay at Varanasi, till June 26 noon, the passengers would be taken to Tulsi Mandir and Sankat Mochan Temple and after lunch, they would be boarding an airconditioned bus and taken to Sita Samadhi Sthal which is around 80 km away from Prayagraj. After the visit to Sitamarhi the passengers would be brought to Prayagraj by bus on June 26 evening, he added.
“While the passengers would be taken to Prayagraj by bus, the empty rake of the train would move towards Prayagraj and from there to Manikpur and wait for the passengers who would be boarding the same on June 28 evening,” said the official.
After the night stay, the passengers would be taken for the holy dip at Sangam on June 27 morning and from there they would be taken to Bade Hanumanji Temple at Sangam.
Post breakfast, the passengers would be taken to visit Bhardwaj rishi ashram and from there to Sringverpur which is around 40 km from Prayagraj. Sringverpur is famous for its association with Lord Ram where he crossed the river Ganga along with his wife Sita and younger brother Lakshman with the help of Nishad Raj.
In the post-lunch proceeding, the bus would move towards Chitrakoot which is around 75 km from Prayagraj. The passengers will have dinner and overnight stay at Chitrakoot and on June 28 they would be taken to visit various religious sites at Chitrakoot including Mandakini river, Sati Ansuia Ashram, Gupt Godavari, Ramghat etc. From there, the bus would move in the evening towards Manikpur railway station where the passengers would once again board the train and go ahead towards Nashik and further journey, said Sinha.
