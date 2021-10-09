Prayagraj: Inter-state gang of marijuana smugglers busted, two held

HT Correspondent

PRAYAGRAJ: A team of Special Operation Group (SOG)-- Narcotics, on Saturday busted an inter-state gang of marijuana smugglers and arrested two of its members with half a quintal of the contraband hidden in a car at Lavayan Kala village in Prayagraj district, police said.

Superintendent of police (crime) Ashutosh Mishra said, “Acting on a tip-off, the SOG team led by in-charge Mahaveer Singh carried out a raid and intercepted a car near Lavayan Kala village under Industrial area police station on Saturday. Police searched the car and found over 48 kg of marijuana hidden in the car following which the suspects identified as Sandeep Jaiswal and Subedar Prajapati, residents of Karchhana, were arrested.”

The SP said that during questioning, both revealed that they used to bring marijuana from Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh in their car and supply it in the region for the past many years. “Earlier, Sandeep Jaiswal was also arrested for marijuana smuggling and other offences. The accused are being questioned further to identify other members of the gang,” the SP added.