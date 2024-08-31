Prayagraj Junction to have gaming zone for children

The North Central Railway (NCR) is set to establish a gaming zone at Prayagraj Junction to provide entertainment for children while they and their parents wait for trains. The gaming zone will be located at the old booking office on the Civil Lines side of the station and is expected to be completed before the Mahakumbh festival. Prayagraj Junction (File)

Currently, the gaming zone facility is available at only a few select railway stations across India, making Prayagraj the first station under the NCR to offer such a feature. NCR officials have announced that the gaming zone is expected to open by November 24, 2024.

The gaming zone will feature popular attractions similar to those found in malls, including table soccer, pool, kids’ rides, train rides, bike and car rides, 9D movies, basketball, car and bike racing games, a horror house, and a mirror maze.

Part of the old booking office building, where sleeping pods have already been established, will be utilised for the gaming zone. The tendering process for the project has been completed.

Senior divisional commercial manager (DCM) Himanshu Shukla confirmed that the gaming zone will be developed on the Civil Lines side of Prayagraj Junction and efforts are underway to finish the project by November 24.