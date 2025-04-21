A group of lawyers created a ruckus at Dhoomanganj police station on Sunday over an alleged assault on their colleague by a policeman. Raising slogans against the police, the advocates staged a sit-in demanding immediate action against the police inspector who allegedly beat up the high court lawyer. Prayagraj: Lawyers protest assault on colleague, inspector suspended

ACP Dhoomanganj Ajendra Yadav reached the spot and pacified the protesting advocates by promising proper action. A case was later registered against inspector Akash Yadav and an unknown car driver on the complaint of the advocate.

DCP (city) Abhishek Bharti said that on the basis of the report of ACP (Dhoomanganj), inspector Akash Yadav has been suspended. An FIR has also been registered on the complaint of the advocate in this matter. The ACP has also been directed to investigate the entire matter.

As per reports, executive member of the Allahabad High Court Bar Association Abhishek Mishra was returning home by car at around 12.30 pm on Sunday when his car got damaged after colliding with another car in Dhoomanganj. Both the parties reached Dhoomanganj police station with a complaint. It is alleged that inspector Akash Yadav assaulted advocate Abhishek Mishra following an argument.

As soon as this information spread, dozens of advocates reached the police station and sat on a dharna while raising slogans. SHO of Dhoomanganj police station Amarnath Rai tried to pacify the lawyers but in vain as they continued their protest demanding action against the inspector and driver of the other vehicle involved in the accident.

ACP Dhoomanganj Ajendra Yadav reached the site and pacified the advocates. An FIR was later registered against the inspector and the car driver on the complaint of advocate Abhishek Mishra following which the lawyers called off their agitation.

The allegation of the policeman beating up a lawyer in police station comes close on heels of another incident on April 17 wherein also an advocate was allegedly beaten up by an inspector in Industrial Area police station. Following this incident too, angry advocates had staged a protest following which DCP (trans-Yamuna) had suspended inspector Sanjeev Kumar on charges of beating up the advocate.