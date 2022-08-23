Prayagraj: Man dies under mysterious circumstances; kin suspects foul play

A middle-aged man died under mysterious circumstances at Ubhari village under Ghoorpur police station in trans-Yamuna area of the district on Monday. The brother of the deceased has levelled charges of murder against the latter’s wife and daughters. The body has been sent for post mortem examination and further investigations will be carried out after receiving the report, police said.

According to reports, 55-year-old Gayasuddin used to work as a mason. On Monday afternoon he returned home and went to sleep after lunch. Few hours later, the family observed that Gayasuddin was dead following which they raised an alarm. Gayasuddin’s brother Badruddin and other kin who live nearby reached the spot and claimed that the victim’s wife and daughters had killed him.

Police also reached the spot on receiving information. Badruddin alleged that activities of one of the daughters of Gayasuddin were suspicious, and his wife and daughters often quarrelled with him whenever he raised objection over the issue. Badruddin claimed that the trio strangulated and killed his brother. However, Gayasuddin’s wife and daughters denied the allegations. It is also suspected that Gayasuddin may have died of heart attack.

SP (trans-Yamuna) Saurabh Dixit said exact circumstances of the man’s death could be ascertained only after postmortem examination following which further action would be taken.