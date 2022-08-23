Prayagraj: Man dies under mysterious circumstances; kin suspects foul play
Badruddin, brother of the deceased Gayasuddin , has alleged the involvement of latter’s wife and daughters in his sudden death. Badruddin claimed that the trio strangulated and killed his brother.
A middle-aged man died under mysterious circumstances at Ubhari village under Ghoorpur police station in trans-Yamuna area of the district on Monday. The brother of the deceased has levelled charges of murder against the latter’s wife and daughters. The body has been sent for post mortem examination and further investigations will be carried out after receiving the report, police said.
According to reports, 55-year-old Gayasuddin used to work as a mason. On Monday afternoon he returned home and went to sleep after lunch. Few hours later, the family observed that Gayasuddin was dead following which they raised an alarm. Gayasuddin’s brother Badruddin and other kin who live nearby reached the spot and claimed that the victim’s wife and daughters had killed him.
Police also reached the spot on receiving information. Badruddin alleged that activities of one of the daughters of Gayasuddin were suspicious, and his wife and daughters often quarrelled with him whenever he raised objection over the issue. Badruddin claimed that the trio strangulated and killed his brother. However, Gayasuddin’s wife and daughters denied the allegations. It is also suspected that Gayasuddin may have died of heart attack.
SP (trans-Yamuna) Saurabh Dixit said exact circumstances of the man’s death could be ascertained only after postmortem examination following which further action would be taken.
-
Prayagraj: 23-yr-old youth killed in Meja
A 23-year-old youth was assaulted and killed by some persons after an argument at Isauta village under Meja police station of trans-Yamuna area of the district on Monday morning. Akash Nishad of Isauta village died before he could be taken to the hospital. Akash's kin claimed that some persons in the village were involved in illegal activities like selling intoxicants and drugs. They had suspicion that Akash used to inform police about their activities.
-
Country will grow only if farmers prosper: U.P. Jal Shakti minister
Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh on the Monday said despite deficient rainfall in the state, the irrigation department was working to provide enough water to farmers from canals, ponds and dams for sowing of Kharif crops. Singh appealed to the farmers to make effort to make the land fertile, save water and ensure quality crop production.
-
U.P. crosses two- cr mark in giving booster shots
LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh on Monday crossed the 2-crore mark in administering precaution doses of Covid vaccine. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath urged the eligible citizens to strengthen the fight against the pandemic and contribute towards a Covid-free India by taking the precaution dose at the earliest. According to the data, Uttar Pradesh had administered 2,04,22,815 precaution doses by 5 pm on Monday. The total number of doses administered till now is 36,40,67,295.
-
Prayagraj: Ganga, Yamuna level receding, but ‘scared’ residents not ready to return yet
Despite the receding trend of water levels in the Ganga and Yamuna rivers during the last 24 hours, panic prevails among the residents of low-lying areas and localities where flood waters have played havoc in the past years. Residents of over two dozen localities including Chhota Baghada, Salori, Shivkuti, Ashok Nagar, Shankarghat and Daraganj are affected by floods. At least 200 homes in Draupdighat, Ashok Nagar, Ganga Nagar and Newada areas are affected by floods.
-
Man pushes woman before moving train at Vasai station
Palghar: A gruesome video surfaced on Monday that showed a man push a woman in front of a moving train at Vasai Road station, grab her children and make a run for it in the wee hours of the morning. The man, who is assumed to be her husband, killed her by pushing her in front of the approaching Awadh Express, Bhajirao Mahajan, assistant commissioner of Police Railways told PTI.
