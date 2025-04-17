Prayagraj Municipal Corporation deploys real-time monitoring for waste management

To ensure cleanliness and effective waste disposal, the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC) has begun real-time monitoring of its waste management operations—from door-to-door garbage collection to the sweeping of roads and streets, civic officials said on Wednesday. For representation only

Additional Municipal Commissioner Deependra Yadav informed that door-to-door garbage collection is being done to ensure waste is picked up on time and not dumped on the roads. “Real-time monitoring is being carried out through a control room set up at the PMC’s Smart City Building. With the help of a smart tracking system, sweeping of roads, removal of garbage, and tracking of garbage collection vehicles are being managed efficiently,” he said.

He added that the control room also monitors the cleanliness of public toilets and solid waste processing. Complaints related to garbage heaps, unclean areas, or other sanitation issues are being resolved promptly. Around 1,200 PMC vehicles are under constant surveillance from the control room, he added.

According to PMC officials, Prayagraj generates around 200 tonnes of wet waste daily from households, hotels, restaurants, and temples. To manage this, a CNG Biogas plant has been established in Arail. Once functional, the plant will produce 21.5 tonnes of bio-CNG, 100 tonnes of solid organic manure, and 100 tonnes of liquid organic manure (fermented organic manure) daily. In addition, 143 tonnes of gas will be generated from paddy straw and cow dung.

The biogas from the plant will benefit 45,000 domestic consumers as well as farmers. Around 200 people will get employment under the project, they added.