The Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced a major relief for property owners by introducing an installment facility for payment of pending property tax. Officials said the move aims to ease financial pressure on residents who have been unable to clear their dues in one go. Prayagraj Municipal Corporation launches installment scheme to boost property tax collection

According to the new arrangement, property owners who have not paid their tax for one to two years will be allowed to clear the amount through installments spread over the next year. Those with dues pending for more than three years will have to complete the payment within two months. The Corporation has cautioned that action will be taken against owners who fail to pay the installments within the stipulated time. Six buildings have already been sealed for non-payment despite repeated notices.

The Corporation has issued demand notices to 59,000 property owners who have not paid their dues for over three years. These defaulters collectively owe more than ₹20 crore. Prayagraj’s 80 wards have a total of 2.36 lakh properties, out of which 1.59 lakh owners have paid their tax so far. The Corporation has collected ₹90 crore in property tax to date in this financial year. From the notices served, around ₹7 crore has been recovered from nearly 4000 property owners.

Chief tax assessment officer PK Mishra said the department has set a target of ₹150 crore for property tax collection in the current financial year. Efforts are being made to achieve this target within the next two months, he added. Mishra also stated that the installment facility is part of a wider plan to encourage maximum participation from taxpayers. Property owners who have not paid tax for more than three years will be allowed to pay in installments until March 31, while those with dues pending for the last two years will be permitted to clear the amount in four to five installments over the coming year.