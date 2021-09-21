Prayagraj: ‘Nagar Yatra’ of Narendra Giri’s mortal remains today, Samadhi tomorrow

PRAYAGRAJ: The mortal remains of Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) president Narendra Giri would be taken out for ‘Nagar Yatra’ (procession) in the city on Wednesday. He would be given ‘Bhoo Samadhi’ on September 23, said vice-president of the Akhara Parishad, Devendra Shastri.

He said that the last rites of Giri would be performed on September 23 as there was ‘Panchak’ (inauspicious period) till 7am on Thursday and samadhi could not be given to him.

Secretary of Niranjani Akhara Ravindra Puri said, “After the post-mortem of our departed seer, his mortal remains would be taken for bathing rituals at Sangam from where it would be brought to Hanuman temple and then the ‘Nagar Yatra’ would come back to Baghambari Gaddi Muth at Allahapur.”

He further said that Narendra Giri would be given Samadhi at the Baghambari Muth itself and for this, a spot had been selected. “He would be given Samadhi in sitting position, as if he is sitting in ‘Dhayan’ (meditation) posture. This would be done as per the religious practice.”

On the third day (September 24), the ceremony of ‘Dhul Rot’ would be performed wherein prasad would be distributed to devotees, he said.

Balbir Giri, who is widely being seen as a possible successor of Mahant Narendra Giri, said. “All the ‘Panch’ (a body of eight seers of the Akhara) have arrived and they would be holding a meeting on Wednesday after Nagar Yatra, to decide the future course of action.”

It is also learnt that representatives of all the 13 Akharas have either arrived in the city or would be arriving before Samadhi. All important meeting of the Akhara Parishad would be held after ‘Shoshthi’ (16 days of the demise of Narendra Giri). The meeting could elect the next president of the powerful body of the 13 recognised monastic orders of the country.