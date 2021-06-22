Prayagraj: Now, 9.87 crore multi-level parking facility to come up near district court

Thousands of commuters using the road opposite to the district court and surrounding areas would soon get rid of the perennial problem of traffic jams and slow pace of traffic. Following the state government sanctioning an amount of ₹9.87 crore, a multi-level parking facility is all set to get constructed at the district courts now, inform officials.

Uttar Pradesh Project Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has been assigned the task of executing this project. This parking will be constructed on the land where the earlier office of the district judge was located, they added.

“Now that the government has entrusted UPPCL with the task of constructing this parking facility and even the land has been finalised, we would soon start the construction work,” said project manager UPPCL, RK Singh.

The design is being finalized, he added.

The government had sanctioned the first instalment of over ₹1.97 crore in February 2021. Out of this, an amount of over ₹78.12 lakh was also released while the remaining around ₹1.19 crore was released on June 17.

Following the release of the amount, now the work for this much-needed facility would speed up. Once the parking is built, the commuters going from Mumfordganj towards Vikas Bhawan and Civil Lines will not have to face unnecessary traffic jams. Moreover, the pressure of traffic at Stanley road would also ease out. Presently, Mumfordganj and New Katra residents are forced to use Stanley road because the road in front of the district collectorate witnesses traffic jam, officials shared.

The facility will be coming at a place which faces the problem of regular traffic jam and if the vehicle somehow manages to move, it is always at an extremely slow pace owing to the haphazardly parked vehicles, officials said.

The situation stays the same on all the working days of the district court, as this area houses several important administrative offices of the district administration.

Besides the district court, the area has the office of the district magistrate, officials of the district administration, Vikas Bhawan, the SSP office, chambers of the lawyers of the district court, etc. Be it lawyers or their clients or, for that matter, people coming for their work at any of the offices of the district administration, the road caters to thousands of commuters daily.

In the given scenario, the demand for a dedicated multilevel parking facility was raised by several organisations from time to time.

Accepting the demand, a project for a three-level parking facility has been sanctioned by the state government. The upcoming parking would have a basement and two floors above it. The government has approved a budget of ₹9.87 crore for the construction of this multi-level parking, officials said.