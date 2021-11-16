Home / Cities / Others / Prayagraj: Over 30,000 fish seeds released into Ganga by ICAR- CIFRI
Prayagraj: Over 30,000 fish seeds released into Ganga by ICAR- CIFRI

Fish seeds of important species, which are declining in the entire Ganga river, were released under National Mission for Clean Ganga project
Fish seeds of Indian major carps--catla, rohu and mrigal fishes were released on the confluence of the Ganga and the Yamuna in Praygarj.
Published on Nov 16, 2021 12:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PRAYAGRAJ: Over 30,000 seeds of Indian major carps--catla, rohu and mrigal fishes were released on the confluence of the Ganga and the Yamuna under the ranching programme organised by ICAR-Central Inland Fisheries Research Institute (CIFRI), Prayagraj, on Monday, for conservation of fish species that are becoming extinct in the Ganga. The ranching programme is the part of National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) project.

The center head of the CIFRI, DN Jha, welcomed the people and educated them about the river Ganga. Basant Kumar Das, the director, and guest of the institute informed the gathering about the Namami Gange (NMCG) project besides the biodiversity and cleanliness of the Ganga under which the seeds of important fish species, which are declining in the entire Ganga river, were released.

The chief guest of the programme, Joykrushna Jena, deputy director general (fisheries), Indian Council of Agricultural Research, New Delhi, explained the importance of fishing and ranching in the river Ganga. He described the ways to increase the livelihood of fishermen and distributed 20 cast nets among them.

Rajesh Sharma, convenor of Ganga Vichar Manch, and National Mission for Clean Ganga administered oath to all to keep Ganga clean. The pilgrims, fishermen, and regular visitors at Sangam also participated in the programme.

On the occasion, scientist Absar Alam said the participation of all in the society is necessary for achieving the objectives of this project.

Tuesday, November 16, 2021
