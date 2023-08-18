One more arrested in Tharwai loot, murder incident

Prayagraj police on Wednesday arrested one more accused involved in sensational August 5 loot and murder incident at Hetapatti village under Tharwai police station in trans-Ganga area of the district. (Pic for representation)

The Prayagraj police carried out raids and arrested one Manglu Marwadi, 52, with the help of Rajasthan police from Hanumangarh.

The police officials said that Manglu is also a resident of Nigohi area of Shahjahanpur, just like the four men and five women of the gang arrested in connection with the case during the past few days in Prayagraj.

Manglu had fled to Hanumangarh in Rajasthan and his location was traced by the police. A team of Prayagraj police reached Hanumangarh and took help of local police officials in getting pinpoint location of the accused. After a search operation, Manglu was nabbed. Police teams are on the way back to Prayagraj with the arrested accused, police officials said.

It is worth mentioning that a gang of vagabond Baddik Marwadi community murdered a security guard and looted cash and jewelry from a trader’s home nearby. The miscreants also allegedly gangraped the security guard’s granddaughter.

After investigations, police teams had arrested nine members of the gang following an encounter. Five of the accused were women. Two accused are still to be arrested, officials further said.