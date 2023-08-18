Home / Cities / Others / One more arrested in Tharwai loot, murder incident

One more arrested in Tharwai loot, murder incident

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Aug 18, 2023 12:37 AM IST

The Prayagraj police carried out raids and arrested one Manglu Marwadi, 52, with the help of Rajasthan police from Hanumangarh.

Prayagraj police on Wednesday arrested one more accused involved in sensational August 5 loot and murder incident at Hetapatti village under Tharwai police station in trans-Ganga area of the district.

(Pic for representation)
(Pic for representation)

The Prayagraj police carried out raids and arrested one Manglu Marwadi, 52, with the help of Rajasthan police from Hanumangarh.

The police officials said that Manglu is also a resident of Nigohi area of Shahjahanpur, just like the four men and five women of the gang arrested in connection with the case during the past few days in Prayagraj.

Manglu had fled to Hanumangarh in Rajasthan and his location was traced by the police. A team of Prayagraj police reached Hanumangarh and took help of local police officials in getting pinpoint location of the accused. After a search operation, Manglu was nabbed. Police teams are on the way back to Prayagraj with the arrested accused, police officials said.

It is worth mentioning that a gang of vagabond Baddik Marwadi community murdered a security guard and looted cash and jewelry from a trader’s home nearby. The miscreants also allegedly gangraped the security guard’s granddaughter.

After investigations, police teams had arrested nine members of the gang following an encounter. Five of the accused were women. Two accused are still to be arrested, officials further said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out