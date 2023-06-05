Home / Cities / Others / Atiq’s Dubai investments: Police hunting contacts to unearth mafioso’s UAE properties

Atiq’s Dubai investments: Police hunting contacts to unearth mafioso’s UAE properties

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Jun 05, 2023 04:49 PM IST

People of Kareli and other areas of Sangam city who work in Dubai have also been contacted by the Prayagraj police in this regard.

The Prayagraj police have got in touch with people who have businesses in Dubai, in a bid to learn about details of slain mafioso-politician Atiq Ahmad’s properties in the UAE.

Mafioso Atiq Ahmad (HT File Photo)
After the murders of Atiq and Ashraf it has become difficult for police and other agencies to learn about their illegally earned properties and money which they may have also invested in Dubai and other countries. However, after receiving concrete inputs that Atiq Ahmad has made investments in Dubai, the Prayagraj police is developing a network to unearth details of properties of mafia brothers in the Gulf country.

Investigations till now have revealed that Atiq had invested in a hotel in Dubai through a builder.

Before Atiq and Ashraf were shot dead, Ashraf’s brother-in-law Saddam fled to Dubai where his brothers work in a private company. Bareilly police declared a reward of 1 lakh on Saddam’s arrest, but he could not be traced.

Police officials suspect that Saddam fled to Dubai to handle the business of Atiq and Ashraf. Atiq’s wife Shaista Parveen is also at large. It is believed that Shaista is also in contact with Atiq’s associates who are in Dubai.

