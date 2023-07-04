Prayagraj police raise reward on kingpin of fake currency racket

Prayagraj police have increased the reward on arrest of kingpin of fake currency racket, Subhash Mandal. The reward on Subhash has been increased from ₹25000 to ₹50000 on the instructions of Prayagraj police commissioner Ramit Sharma. (Pic for representation)

A resident of Jayenpur of Malda district, Subhash Mandal has a case of circulation of counterfeit currency registered against him at Naini police station. Prayagraj unit of the Special Task Force has been tracing Mandal for a long time.

Around a year ago STF had arrested two members of the gang identified as Madanlal and Bablu Chaurasiya with fake currency worth ₹3.40 lakh. Recently, Subhash Mandal’s aide Vishwajeet Sarkar was arrested. All the arrested accused informed police during questioning that Subhash Mandal used to provide them with fake currency. The gang has been involved in supplying fake currency in different districts of Uttar Pradesh for a long time.

Meanwhile, in a tragic incident, a man and his eight-month-old daughter died while his wife received serious injuries after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding tractor at Ayodhya village under Koraon police station on Monday. The injured woman was admitted to the hospital while the bodies have been sent for autopsy, police said.

Akash Nishad of Badapur village had gone to his in-laws’ house in Gajadharpur village. From there he was going to his sister’s home at Ayodhya village with his wife Soni and daughter Lado on his motorcycle.

Locals said that Akash turned his bike towards Ramgarh when a tractor hit his vehicle from behind. Akash and Lado came under the wheels of the tractor and died on the spot. However, Soni was tossed aside on the road.

Koraon police reached the spot and admitted the injured woman to the hospital. An FIR has been registered against the tractor driver for causing death due to negligent driving, police added.

