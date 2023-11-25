close_game
Prayagraj police nab 2 cattle smugglers after shootout

Prayagraj police nab 2 cattle smugglers after shootout

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 25, 2023 08:17 PM IST

DCP Deepak Bhukar said that the arrested persons have been identified as Taha, 23, and Kushroo, 21, both residents of Bamrauli village in Prayagraj region.

For representation only (AFP PHOTO / MONEY SHARMA)
PRAYAGRAJ: Two cattle smugglers, both brothers, were nabbed after a shootout with a police team at Kasriya village area under Dhumanganj police station in Prayagraj in the wee hours of Saturday. Both brothers had a cash reward of 10,000 each on their heads, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police-DCP- (city) Deepak Bhukar said that the arrested persons have been identified as Taha, 23, and Kushroo, 21, both residents of Bamrauli village under Puramufti police station in Prayagraj. Two country-made handguns and seven live rounds, besides some empty shells and a bike, were recovered from the duo, he added.

The DCP said that acting on a tip-off, Dhumanganj police laid siege near Kasriya village to nab the two wanted criminals who have around nine cases registered against them at the Dhumanganj police station.

“The two opened fire on the police team after hiding behind a thick bush in a bid to escape. The policemen also fired back in self-defense, resulting in gunshot injuries to both the criminals on their legs. They have been admitted to Moti Lal Nehru (Colvin) Divisional Hospital for treatment,” he added.

