Prayagraj police nab 59 in major crackdown on illegal liquor

In one of the massive crackdowns against illegal liquor and bootleggers, the Prayagraj Commissionerate Police have arrested 59 illegal liquor manufacturers and smugglers during the last 15 days. The crackdown was launched in the city, trans-Yamuna, and trans-Ganga areas of the district as part of a well-planned and coordinated effort against the menace of bootlegging.

Police officials stated that a massive drive was initiated against the illegal liquor menace from November 7 to 21 across the district following complaints received about the activities of bootleggers.

According to the operation, 14 cases were registered, and an equal number of bootleggers were arrested with 185 liters of hooch in the Prayagraj city area.

In the trans-Ganga (Ganga Nagar zone), 23 cases were registered in connection with illegal liquor trade, and 24 persons were nabbed with 240 liters of illegal liquor.

In the trans-Yamuna (Yamuna Nagar zone) area, the police registered 19 cases and arrested 21 illegal liquor manufacturers and suppliers with 485 liters of hooch.

In total, 883 liters of illegal liquor were seized during different raids carried out across the district.

On Thursday, Lalapur police nabbed another bootlegger and seized 15 liters of hooch from his possession.

Prayagraj police commissioner Ramit Sharma said the drive will continue in the coming days. All police stations in the district have been asked to identify hotspots of illegal liquor manufacturing and conduct regular patrolling in such areas. The help of locals, village heads, and village watchmen is also being sought to identify persons involved in illegal liquor and hooch business, he added.