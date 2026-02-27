Prayagraj police seek 15 high-end horses to bolster mounted unit

The district police have submitted a proposal to the state government seeking approval to procure 15 high‑end horses for the mounted police unit at the Reserve Police Lines. The objective is to reinforce the mounted police unit in readiness for Kumbh 2031. Mounted police in action during Maha Kumbh 2025 at the banks of Sangam. (HT FILE PHOTO)

At present, the unit has 16 horses against a sanctioned strength of 31. The proposed procurement would enable it to reach full capacity. The current fleet includes Kathiawari horses from Gujarat, UK‑origin Thoroughbreds and Sindhi breeds.

To enhance preparedness for crowd management during the Kumbh snan, the police have also set up specialised training facilities at the Reserve Police Lines. These facilities are aimed at training horses to navigate through dense crowds and carry-out knee‑deep water patrols at major bathing ghats—capabilities that are crucial on peak bathing days when lakhs of pilgrims assemble along the river.

According to ACP (Police Lines) Rajkumar Meena, a proposal to update the mounted unit’s sanctioned strength by procuring 16 new horses has already been forwarded to the state government. He added that the UP Police department constitutes a committee of veterinary and policing experts to oversee and finalise the purchase of horses from the open market.

The force generally procures horses aged four and six years, as this is considered the optimal age to begin training. Each horse is assigned a seice, or trainer, who stays with it throughout its service to build familiarity and effective communication. This pairing is not altered, Meena explained, as horses gradually become attuned to their trainer’s voice and commands.

After selection, horses undergo specialised training modules at police department centres in Moradabad and Sitapur. Comprehensive records are maintained for each mount, covering details such as lineage, diet plans, grooming schedules and routine medical examinations.

Of the 16 horses presently deployed with the mounted police in Prayagraj, 10 are of the Kathiawari breed, four are Sindhi, and two are UK-origin Thoroughbreds. Prices vary significantly: while most horses are priced between ₹5 lakh and ₹25 lakh, premium Thoroughbreds in the open market can fetch amounts nearing ₹1 crore.

During the 2025 Mahakumbh, the district deployed around 180 mounted police horses, brought in from multiple districts, to help manage the enormous crowds.