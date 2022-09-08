Prayagraj: Police to file chargesheet soon in June 10 Atala violence case
At least 106 persons have been arrested in connection with violence till now and none have been granted bail by the court. The arrested persons include Javed Mohammad aka Javed Pump, the alleged mastermind of the violence.
Khuldabad police will soon file chargesheet in connection with the violence and arson in Atala area of old city on June 10. The violence had erupted after Friday prayers over alleged remarks by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma against Prophet Mohammad.
At least 106 persons have been arrested in connection with violence till now and none have been granted bail by the court. The arrested persons include Javed Mohammad aka Javed Pump, the alleged mastermind of the violence.
A police official said that 90 days time to file the chargesheet is set to end soon. The chargesheet will be filed within a day or two. The number of arrested persons in the case is 106 and the chargesheet will be filed as per IPC sections mentioned in the FIRs lodged after the violence, he added.
To mention, Khuldabad police registered an FIR under 29 sections of IPC including 7 CLA, Explosive Act, 153-A (promoting enmity between two groups), damage to public property, 120-B for criminal conspiracy etc against 70 named and 5,000 unidentified trouble makers. Moreover, another FIR for damaging ICCC cameras etc was lodged at Khuldabad while a separate FIR was lodged at Kareli police station against 11 named accused.
SHO of Khuldabad police station inspector Anurag Sharma said chargesheet will be filed shortly. Efforts were also on to trace the 33 accused who are still on the run and identify other persons involved in the violence, he added.
Police have also declared a reward of ₹25,000 on five accused in connection with the incident including All India Kisan Majdoor Sabha (AIKMS) leader Ashish Mittal, corporator Fazal Khan, AIMIM district president Shah Alam, AIMIM leader Zeeshan Rehmani and activist Umar Khalid. Among them, Fazal Khan and Ashish Mittal have got stay on their arrest.
Police after investigations claimed that Javed Mohammad aka Javed Pump was the key conspirator of the violence and Whatsapp messages in his mobile were found in which he allegedly incited others to reach Atala for protests on June 10. Javed was arrested on the next day of the violence and on June 12, his two storeyed house in Kareli area was demolished by PDA officials on the grounds that it was constructed without approval of any map and was in violation of norms. National Security Act was also slapped on Javed and he was later shifted to Deoria Jail.
-
Law minister Rijiju trains guns at Kejriwal over report of pending salaries in Punjab
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday attacked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over a news report that the party-led Punjab government is yet to clear the salaries of its employees for August. Rijiju said, “Kejriwal wants to make India World's No 1 but what has he done to Punjab within a year?”
-
BSF foils cross-border smuggling bid in Fazilka, seizes 8.5kg drugs, ammunition
The Border Security Force on Wednesday foiled a cross-border smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers and recovered 6kg heroin, 2.5kg opium and 50 cartridges in Fazilka. The contraband was discovered after BSF personnel of the 66th battalion, posted at the Mohar Jamsher border outpost in the Abohar sector noticed suspicious movement across the fence in the morning. Earlier on Tuesday, the BSF had seized 3.7 kg of heroin in Jhangad Bhaini village.
-
PM Modi pays respects to late Karnataka minister Umesh Katti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to the late cabinet minister of Karnataka, Umesh Katti, who breathed his last on Tuesday night. Umesh Katti was a minister for forest, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs departments of Karnataka government. Umesh Katti was in the news earlier for demanding a separate state for the northern Karnataka region for its development (deeplink story pls).
-
₹20,000-cr Faridkot royal property dispute: Apex court upholds HC order
Putting an end to the 30-year-long fight for inheriting the royal riches of the erstwhile maharaja of Faridkot, Sir Harinder Singh Brar, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Punjab and Haryana high court's order awarding the majority share in the ₹20,000-crore property to his daughters –Amrit Kaur and Deepinder Kaur – and dissolved the Maharawal Khewaji Trust, which had been looking after the properties.
-
WATCH: Volvo bus skids on slippery road amid rain, avoids crash by inches
Rain looked to claim more lives in Karnataka as a Volvo bus avoided an accident in a near miss on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway near Bidadi. The bus, a KSRTC Airavat, was ferrying several passengers on board. Fortunately, nobody was hurt in the incident. It is not clear if anyone was hurt in that accident.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics