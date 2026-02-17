Prayagraj sees steady fall in road fatalities since July 2025

The district traffic department’s campaign,Drive for Zero Road Fatalities, to bring road accident deaths down to zero has begun to show results, with official data indicating a steady fall in fatalities since July 2025. Coloured rumble strips and reflective tapes placed at Critical Crash Locations in the city (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

In July 2025, 133 fatal accidents claimed 64 lives. The numbers dipped to 111 accidents and 53 deaths in August, followed by 94 accidents and 51 deaths in September. October saw 104 accidents resulting in 45 fatalities, while November recorded 103 accidents and 43 deaths. The year ended with a sharp drop in December, when 68 accidents caused 39 deaths.

Buoyed by the successful handling of the massive Maha Kumbh 2025—during which 66 crore devotees visited the city in just 45 days—the department has already started planning for a safer Kumbh 2031. Drawing from its experience, officials mapped 37 Critical Crash Locations based on past fatality records and launched targeted measures to ensure safer passage through these spots.

Traffic inspector Amit Kumar said factors such as poor lighting, low road friction and insufficient space at blind turns were examined closely, and corrective steps were implemented. Additional surveillance and deployment of traffic personnel have been arranged at the identified sites. Reflective tapes have been put up at 176 points, and fluorescent signboards installed at 283 locations. Of the 368 dangerous openings in permanent road dividers, 248 have already been closed to prevent risky turns and jaywalking.

To further reduce accident risks, the department has also begun installing coloured rumble strips at blind turns and narrow crossings. Of the 39 such identified locations, work has been completed at 17 within city limits, while work on the remaining sites is in progress.

In a move towards smarter urban traffic management, a proposal has been sent to the state government to upgrade the existing semi-manual traffic signal system to an AI-enabled, sensor-based setup. The system is expected to cover 39 major intersections. According to officials, once the government grants approval, Larsen & Toubro—the executing agency—will begin work on the project.

Officials said that in a recent training held at the Directorate of Traffic in Lucknow, Prayagraj and Bulandshahar were adjudged to have registered a significant drop in the fatality rate over the past six months.