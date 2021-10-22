Prayagraj: Shine City ex-director’s relatives under EOW scanner, action against them likely

PRAYAGRAJ: Police will soon tighten the noose around the Shine City former director Rashid Naseem’s relatives, who are close to him and worked for his company. They have been found sheltering and helping some of the accused and creating hindrance in the investigations, said Economic Offence Wing (EOW) officials, probing the muilt-crore fraud case.

According to the EOW officials, the company and its officials are accused of duping hundreds of people in crores across the state. The EOW is collecting information about movable and immovable assets purchased in the name of the company. During investigations and raids carried out to arrest those wanted in the fraud case, it has come to fore that Rashid Naseem’s kin are helping some accused and are providing them shelter, and other resources which are causing hindrances in their arrest and proper investigations.

The EOW and Utraon police had carried out raid at the house of Rashid Naseem’s brother-in-law Qadir aka Shanu some months back after receiving a tip-off about presence of his brother Asif Naseem. Although, the accused was not found there, police learnt that Qadir and his brothers Yasir and Haris JIlani were sheltering Rashid Naseem’s wife Saba and brother Asif. The EOW officials had also recovered a luxury vehicle from their house.

An official, privy to the investigation, said, “Another accused Jaseem of Naini is also on the run and is being helped by Rashid’s close relatives. In such circumstances, action may also be taken against them if they are found sheltering the accused wanted in the fraud cases. Police will also question the former employees of Shine City to learn about the movable and immovable properties earned in the name of the company and their exact location. It will also be probed if properties were purchased in the name of Rashid’s kin.”

Residents of Kareli area of Prayagraj, Rashid Naseem and his brother Asif have registered a company with the name of Shine City and established its branch offices across the state and even outside. The company invited investments on pretext of property, jewellery, bit coin etc., from hundreds of people across the country, but did not gave them returns and duped them of crores of rupees. At least 284 cases of fraud have been lodged against Shine City and its officials across the state which is being investigated by the EOW.