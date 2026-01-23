Prayagraj SIR drive: 10.62 lakh notices to be issued; more names likely to be excluded

The advance steps of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaign have officially commenced in the Prayagraj district with the mass distribution of notices to voters. To manage the high volume of correspondence and streamline the subsequent hearings, the administration has established 225 dedicated SIR hearing centres across the region. An official checks the documents at a centre (File)

District officials confirmed that booth level officers (BLOs) have begun door-to-door delivery of these notices. Following directions from district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma, 12 legislative assembly areas now have designated locations where voters can submit their replies, including 17 centres in Allahabad West, 13 in Allahabad North and 20 in Allahabad South constituencies.

More names likely to be deleted

Names of more than 11 lakh voters had already been deleted from the electoral rolls during the SIR campaign. These mainly include voters in the Absent, Shifted or Dead/Duplicate (ASD) category. Notices are to be issued to 10.62 lakh voters. Of these, 2.87 lakh voters could not be mapped earlier, while around 7.5 lakh voters were found to have partial discrepancies in their names or addresses and were later included in the no-mapping category.

Officials said all such voters will be issued notices, adding that submitting a reply is mandatory. Failure to submit the required documents may lead to deletion of names, they warned.

District election officials believe that more names may still be removed. Voters have been urged to submit their documents to ensure inclusion in the final electoral roll to be published on March 6.

2.26 lakh notices issued; only 941 responses so far

So far, notices have been issued to 2,26,633 voters in the district, but only 941 people have submitted their responses. Hearings will continue for several days at the designated centres. Officials expect the number of responses to increase gradually after more people receive notices.

“Voters who have received notices should immediately submit their replies along with the prescribed documents. Those who have applied for new voter registration through Form-6 must also submit the required documents to ensure their names are included in the final electoral roll to be published on March 6,” said Pooja Mishra, deputy district election officer, Prayagraj.

Documents required for new voter registration

To register as a new voter, applicants must submit documents such as a birth certificate, Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving licence or high school/intermediate certificates. If none of these are available, applicants aged 18 to 21 years can submit an affidavit signed by their parents or guardian (or guru in case of transgender applicants) before the BLO or ERO. If parents are deceased, a birth certificate issued by the village head or councillor will be valid. Applicants above 21 years of age may submit a declaration before the BLO, ERO or RO along with supporting documents like gas connection papers, electricity or water bills, Aadhaar card, etc.

Documents required for notice recipients

Voters who have received notices after the SIR campaign must submit any one of the 13 valid identity documents, including identity cards issued by the government or public sector undertakings, pension payment orders, birth certificates, Indian passport, certificates issued by recognised boards or universities, domicile certificates, forest rights certificates, caste certificates (OBC/SC/ST), National Register of Citizens (NRC), family register prepared by local authorities or land/house allotment certificates issued by the government.